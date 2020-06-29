3383 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE

Amenities

This Rental is for FURNISHED BASEMENT only. Private entry. Separate living room with small kitchenette equipped with a sink, microwave, hot plate, toaster oven and full size stainless steel refrigerator. Bedroom located upstairs from living room with ensuite full bath. Rental includes utilities (water + electric and wifi). Applicant is subject to credit and rental background history check. NVAR app or PPM app only. Please visit website WWW. PPMNVA.COM to fill out the rental application. Good Credit Requirement. No Pets and No Smoking.