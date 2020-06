Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 level home with 2 car garage shows like new. 4 upstairs bedrooms & large master bath with soaking tub, shower, double vanities and walk-in closet. Main level has chefs kitchen with granite counters high end range hood and stainless appliances. Large breakfast room and family room area are flooded with light and have access to beautifully landscaped backyard. Close to Old Town & 495! NO PETS/NO EXCEPTIONS.