3 bedroom apartments
143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, VA
1 Unit Available
12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN
12716 Dogwood Hills Lane, Greenbriar, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Breathtaking 3-Level Townhouse with attached Garage! Backs to Woods! Wood Floors on main level, Granite Counters! Large Deck and Fenced Yard! Beautiful walk-out Basement with Built-ins and Gas Fireplace.
37 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.
1 Unit Available
3639 BUCKEYE COURT
3639 Buckeye Court, Franklin Farm, VA
Available on 8/1. Rare 4 BR, 3.5 BA, townhome w/ walk-out basement backing to trees in Franklin Glen.
1 Unit Available
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.
1 Unit Available
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LANE
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1038 sqft
2 BD/2 BTH plus Bonus Room Condo in Cedar Lakes! In addition to 2 formal bedrooms, this condo has a bonus room which can be used as an office or extra bedroom! All new: energy efficient Pella windows, custom window blinds, kitchen counters.
1 Unit Available
4641 HUMMINGBIRD LANE
4641 Hummingbird Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2082 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!, Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
4130 Leclair Court
4130 Leclair Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1968 sqft
Video walk through of property: Main Level: https://youtu.be/YJvP_yXecpI Top Floor: https://youtu.be/W_TvaEGAUcg Basement: https://youtu.be/t4VxK8SBPU0 Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Fairfax.
1 Unit Available
4209 TRUMBO CT
4209 Trumbo Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
SPACIOUS BRICK FRONT 2 CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR, 2.5.5 BA ON 3 FINISHED LEVELS. 2,378 FINISHED SQFT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.
1 Unit Available
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.
1 Unit Available
5065 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE
5065 Village Fountain Pl, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1690 sqft
Available starting 6/22/20! Gorgeous end home in Faircrest. Huge eat-in kitchen w/island. Formal living & dining rooms. Ceramic tiled foyer. Main level family room. Exquisite master suite and bath w/separate soaking tub and separate shower.
1 Unit Available
4609 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE
4609 Fair Valley Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
**TOTAL FINISHED SPACE 2,230 SF ***4 BED ROOM + 3.1 BATH + 2 CAR GARAGE ***WOOD FLOORS 3 LEVES ***NEXT TO FAIR LAKES SHOPPING MALL/EASY TO ACCESS RT.286 FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY/ RT.28/ RT.
1 Unit Available
4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN
4350 Thomas Brigade Ln, Fair Oaks, VA
**Property occupied, pics from previous vacancy** AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 --- LOCATION x 3! This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is in the heart of Fairfax. Two car garage. Lower level guest suite with private bath.
1 Unit Available
12336 FIELD LARK COURT
12336 Field Lark Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhouse completely remodeled. New floors, new carpet, fresh paint, new fencing and patio! Amazing. Location is perfect and close to everything.
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
35 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1232 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
33 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
31 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
25 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
