12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD

GOOD CREDIT, LANDLORD REFS AND 1 OR 2 INCOMES OF AT LEAST $68K TO QUALIFY*BRIGHT, OPEN, NEUTRAL 2 BR 2 FULL BATH CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS*FIREPLACE*DECK W/STORAGE SHED*WASHER & DRYER*CLOSE TO SHIOPPING, HOSPITAL, i-66
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
