All apartments in Greenbriar
Find more places like 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbriar, VA
/
12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:34 PM

12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD

12929 Grays Pointe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenbriar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12929 Grays Pointe Road, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
GOOD CREDIT, LANDLORD REFS AND 1 OR 2 INCOMES OF AT LEAST $68K TO QUALIFY*BRIGHT, OPEN, NEUTRAL 2 BR 2 FULL BATH CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS*FIREPLACE*DECK W/STORAGE SHED*WASHER & DRYER*CLOSE TO SHIOPPING, HOSPITAL, i-66

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have any available units?
12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, VA.
Is 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD offer parking?
No, 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have a pool?
No, 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12929 GRAYS POINTE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Greenbriar 2 BedroomsGreenbriar 3 Bedrooms
Greenbriar Apartments with Washer-DryerGreenbriar Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenbriar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VA
Cascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University