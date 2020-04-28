13103 Pavilion Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking

Available for rent 6/1/2020.



Updated single family home in friendly neighborhood with great schools. 4BR/2Ba, recently renovated to include hardwood floors throughout main living areas and two downstairs bedrooms, updated kitchen and appliances, neutral paint throughout. Spacious fenced yard. Pets upon approval. 1 year lease minimum. No section 8.



Great location for commuting with easy access to Rt50, Fairfax Co Parkway (Rt286), Rt28, I66/495. Walking distance to neighborhood shopping center and community trails. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, 20 min to Reston Town Center, Dulles Airport & metro. 30 min to Washington D.C. Don't miss out!