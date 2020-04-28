13103 Pavilion Lane.

Amenities
Available for rent 6/1/2020.
Updated single family home in friendly neighborhood with great schools. 4BR/2Ba, recently renovated to include hardwood floors throughout main living areas and two downstairs bedrooms, updated kitchen and appliances, neutral paint throughout. Spacious fenced yard. Pets upon approval. 1 year lease minimum. No section 8.
Great location for commuting with easy access to Rt50, Fairfax Co Parkway (Rt286), Rt28, I66/495. Walking distance to neighborhood shopping center and community trails. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, 20 min to Reston Town Center, Dulles Airport & metro. 30 min to Washington D.C. Don't miss out!