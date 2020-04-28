All apartments in Greenbriar
Find more places like
13103 Pavilion Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbriar, VA
/
13103 Pavilion Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

13103 Pavilion Lane

13103 Pavilion Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenbriar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13103 Pavilion Lane, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Available for rent 6/1/2020.

Updated single family home in friendly neighborhood with great schools. 4BR/2Ba, recently renovated to include hardwood floors throughout main living areas and two downstairs bedrooms, updated kitchen and appliances, neutral paint throughout. Spacious fenced yard. Pets upon approval. 1 year lease minimum. No section 8.

Great location for commuting with easy access to Rt50, Fairfax Co Parkway (Rt286), Rt28, I66/495. Walking distance to neighborhood shopping center and community trails. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, 20 min to Reston Town Center, Dulles Airport & metro. 30 min to Washington D.C. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13103 Pavilion Lane have any available units?
13103 Pavilion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, VA.
What amenities does 13103 Pavilion Lane have?
Some of 13103 Pavilion Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13103 Pavilion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13103 Pavilion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13103 Pavilion Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13103 Pavilion Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13103 Pavilion Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13103 Pavilion Lane offers parking.
Does 13103 Pavilion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13103 Pavilion Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13103 Pavilion Lane have a pool?
No, 13103 Pavilion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13103 Pavilion Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 13103 Pavilion Lane has accessible units.
Does 13103 Pavilion Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13103 Pavilion Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13103 Pavilion Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13103 Pavilion Lane has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Greenbriar 2 BedroomsGreenbriar 3 BedroomsGreenbriar Apartments with Washer-DryerGreenbriar Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenbriar Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University