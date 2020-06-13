Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

188 Apartments for rent in Great Falls, VA with balcony

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1206 CLAUDE COURT
1206 Claude Court, Great Falls, VA
7 Bedrooms
$6,200
7119 sqft
Extravagant home located in Great Falls. Gorgeous home w/ lots of light, spacious rooms and great flow for entertaining- endless hardwoods, gourmet kitchen, sun room, deck, private lot, huge lower level with media room, office, and au-pair suite.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
323 CANTERWOOD LN
323 Canterwood Lane, Great Falls, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Exciting and beautiful contemporary home sited on private & gorgeous cul-de-sac lot in fabulous neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1118 CHALLEDON ROAD
1118 Challedon Road, Great Falls, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2400 sqft
Available August 3. The best of all worlds: Langley pyramid, tucked away in peaceful, tree-lined neighborhood yet minutes from amazing shopping, restaurants, wineries. Open concept kitchen, vaulted ceilings, huge walk out basement.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1083 PENSIVE LN
1083 Pensive Lane, Great Falls, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
Classic all brick Colonial in popular Great Falls neighborhood, convenient to Rt. 7 and village center. House offers updated kitchen with angular countertop/breakfast bar, opening to the family room.

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1108 MARLENE LANE
1108 Marlene Lane, Great Falls, VA
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
5098 sqft
SPECTACULAR BRICK COLONIAL ESTATE HOME WITH EVERYTHING YOU WANT!!! 3 SIDES BRICK ON THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE. 10' CEILING ON THE MAIN FLOOR.
Results within 1 mile of Great Falls

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Great Falls Chase
1 Unit Available
20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE
20725 Waterfall Branch Terrace, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2508 sqft
Backing to woods, this large townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2,508 finished sq. ft. The open living/dining space has hardwood floors, crown molding and great natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1314 GARDEN WALL CIRCLE
1314 Garden Wall Circle, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1053 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LIGHT FILLED, BRIGHT AND AIRY, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW FLOORING, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH RESTON.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
13120 LUVIE LANE
13120 Luvie Ln, Travilah, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5000 sqft
FABULOUS FULLY RENOVATED COTTAGE/FARM HOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER MERRY-GO-ROUND COMMUNITY WITH WRAPAROUND PORCH & GORGEOUS RIVER VIEWS. CHERRY FLRS, GOURMET KITCHEN, 2 FIREPLACES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH PRIVATE APARTMENT. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Cascades
1 Unit Available
47865 SCOTSBOROUGH SQUARE
47865 Scottsborough Square, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
This one has it all! Beautiful. Open space. Full of light. Balcony off breakfast room. Patio off of rec room. Loudoun County schools. Renovated second bathroom and powder room. Hardwood floors in main and upper level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9629 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
9629 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
Excellent Great falls Location. Langley High School Pyramid. Less than 5 Minutes from Tyson Corner Metro silver line Stations. Formal living & Dinning. Cozy Family room with fire place. Kitchen breakfast eating space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
46748 HOBBLEBUSH TERRACE
46748 Hobblebush Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1754 sqft
Open floor plan living feat. 1 car garage, 2 master suites, & a spacious rec room w/built in speaker system. The 3 level town home boasts an updated kitchen feat. granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & glass tile back splash as well as 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Cascades
1 Unit Available
47548 TENFOOT ISLAND TERRACE
47548 Tenfoot Island Square, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2093 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME IN A HIGHLY-DESIRED LOWES ISLAND COMMUNITY.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1404 GREEN RUN LANE
1404 Green Run Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2032 sqft
Application fee of $60 per applicant can be paid through Pay Pal to applications@completecirclellc.com....Spacious end unit townhouse located in sought after area of Reston.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1426 PARK GARDEN LN
1426 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome in fabulous Reston Northpoint location with garage! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths,1 Half Bath. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Three finished levels. Deck backing to trees.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Cascades
1 Unit Available
20387 FALLSWAY TERRACE
20387 Fallsway Terrace, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2778 sqft
Must See!! All Hardwood, 3 Level over 2700SF Townhome, Beautiful 3BR, 2 Full baths, and 2 Halfbaths in Lowes Island. Main level master BR!!! Gas fireplaces and 2 car garage.Laundry RM on the upperlevel! Surrounded by parkland & woods!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1200 CAMEO COURT
1200 Cameo Court, Dranesville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3500 sqft
EXQUISITE 5 BR 3.5 BA COLONIAL ON MANICURED,LUSH LANDSCAPED LOT W/SPRINKLER SYSTEM. 2 STORY FOYER + FAM.RMw/STONE FP + SKYLIGHTS. GOURMET KIT HAS CHERRY CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND, SILESTONE COUNTERS, NEWER SS APPLIANCES, JENNAIRE COOKTOP.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
21961 GREENTREE TERRACE
21961 Greentree Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1736 sqft
1-Car Garage Townhome, 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 finished levels, carpeting and neutral paint, hardwood flooring in the dining room, ceiling fans, private setting backing to trees and common area. Conveniently located to Rte. 7, Rte 28, and Dulles Airport.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE
1317 Sundial Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1908 sqft
This lovely home has been professionally cleaned and the carpets have been professionally cleaned.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1324-D GARDEN WALL CIR
1324 Garden Wall Cir, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Large 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with 9 ft ceilings and tons of natural light**New washer and dryer!**Granite countertops with new SS appliances**Oversized private balcony with Western exposure**Freshly paintedClose to pool, tennis, shopping**This home

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1310 BEULAH ROAD
1310 Beulah Road, Wolf Trap, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4160 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Neighborhood**Renovated Bathrooms. New Hardwood floor in upper bedrooms level makes it 2 levels hardwood floors** refinished wood stairs.
Results within 5 miles of Great Falls
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
North Central
12 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
$
North Central
35 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,516
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Great Falls, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Great Falls renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

