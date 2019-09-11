1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE

Amenities

Elegant estate bursts with luxury and new world charm on a cul-de-sac. Convenient to Leesburg Pike, Tysons, yet secluded and private. Gated driveway entrance for security. Greeting with a two-story marble foyer. Beautiful Brazilian hardwood floors abound. Every bedroom en suite with its own bathroom. Master suite features two custom closets, Juliet balcony, lavish master bathroom with shower and jetted tub. Gourmet kitchen features stone counters, large island, cooktop, stainless appliances and all the touches one expects in a house of this quality. Butler~s pantry with second utility kitchen. Half bath off kitchen. Outside, a covered open-air sitting area and sunny deck await you. Lower level features a wet bar, theatre room, exercise room and family room with sunny windows. Plus a bonus area for wine tasting or good for a hobby room.Two of two-car garages face each other across the private parking area. Plenty of room for everything! Guest suite above garage with private outside entrance, one bedroom and a full bathroom. 1.68 acres with an organic garden and a children~s playset. This custom manor is a sparkling jewel in an area of multi-million-dollar homes that you don't want to miss!