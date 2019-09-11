All apartments in Great Falls
1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE
1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE

1140 Bob O Link Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Bob O Link Circle, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
ceiling fan
Elegant estate bursts with luxury and new world charm on a cul-de-sac. Convenient to Leesburg Pike, Tysons, yet secluded and private. Gated driveway entrance for security. Greeting with a two-story marble foyer. Beautiful Brazilian hardwood floors abound. Every bedroom en suite with its own bathroom. Master suite features two custom closets, Juliet balcony, lavish master bathroom with shower and jetted tub. Gourmet kitchen features stone counters, large island, cooktop, stainless appliances and all the touches one expects in a house of this quality. Butler~s pantry with second utility kitchen. Half bath off kitchen. Outside, a covered open-air sitting area and sunny deck await you. Lower level features a wet bar, theatre room, exercise room and family room with sunny windows. Plus a bonus area for wine tasting or good for a hobby room.Two of two-car garages face each other across the private parking area. Plenty of room for everything! Guest suite above garage with private outside entrance, one bedroom and a full bathroom. 1.68 acres with an organic garden and a children~s playset. This custom manor is a sparkling jewel in an area of multi-million-dollar homes that you don't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE have any available units?
1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE have?
Some of 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 BOB O LINK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
