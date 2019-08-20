11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This welcoming all-brick beauty offers 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and plenty of space inside and out! The 2-story foyer is flanked by formal living and dining rooms, and leads to a combination kitchen / family room sure to be the heart of the home. Blonde cabinetry, granite countertops, center island and skylight accent the kitchen. The adjoining breakfast area with its raised-hearth stone fireplace is perfect for cozy informal dining or a favorite place to sip morning coffee or tea. A wet bar and French doors to the rear patio are featured in the family room, which also boasts a stone fireplace of its own. The embassy-sized great room with vaulted ceiling, rich hardwoods and built-in shelving makes an impressive statement, while a bright office with French doors is tucked into a corner of the main level. The master bedroom suite also offers a fireplace, and bath with separate tub and shower, dual vanities. The finished lower level presents additional spaces for recreation and modern living, as well as generous storage. Out back, the courtyard-style flagstone patio is perfect for indoor-outdoor dining and entertaining. Lush lawns are dotted with flowering trees and shrubs across the private 2.2-acre lot. A long drive circles at the house and 2-car garage.