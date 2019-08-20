All apartments in Great Falls
11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE

11011 Georgetown Pike · No Longer Available
Location

11011 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This welcoming all-brick beauty offers 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and plenty of space inside and out! The 2-story foyer is flanked by formal living and dining rooms, and leads to a combination kitchen / family room sure to be the heart of the home. Blonde cabinetry, granite countertops, center island and skylight accent the kitchen. The adjoining breakfast area with its raised-hearth stone fireplace is perfect for cozy informal dining or a favorite place to sip morning coffee or tea. A wet bar and French doors to the rear patio are featured in the family room, which also boasts a stone fireplace of its own. The embassy-sized great room with vaulted ceiling, rich hardwoods and built-in shelving makes an impressive statement, while a bright office with French doors is tucked into a corner of the main level. The master bedroom suite also offers a fireplace, and bath with separate tub and shower, dual vanities. The finished lower level presents additional spaces for recreation and modern living, as well as generous storage. Out back, the courtyard-style flagstone patio is perfect for indoor-outdoor dining and entertaining. Lush lawns are dotted with flowering trees and shrubs across the private 2.2-acre lot. A long drive circles at the house and 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE have any available units?
11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE have?
Some of 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE offers parking.
Does 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE have a pool?
No, 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE have accessible units?
No, 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11011 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.

