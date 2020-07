Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Bright and spacious SF w/4BR, 3BA home on a .70 acre lot. Large LR with gleaming hardwood floors and gas fireplace flows to the DR for easy entertaining. French doors in DR open to expansive deck. MBR also boasts French doors opening to the deck. Wood burning stove in FR. Lawn care included in rent. Minutes to Great Falls Village Centre and Wiehle metro. Sorry, NO Pets!!