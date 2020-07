Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Best lake view in the community, top conditions. Gorgeous custom home with expansive views of the golf course and lake! Features include: Large rear deck, covered porch, screened porch and patio to take advantage of the views, main level master suite, large office, finished walk-out basement with full bath, 3 car garage, custom gourmet kitchen, and much more! See and you will not be disappointed.