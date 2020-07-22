8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL and LARGE 4 Bedroom, 4 Full Bath and 2 Half Bath Home with an OPEN Floor Plan Located in the Gated Golf Course Community of Lake Manassas! This AMAZING home sits on a Cul-de-sac Lot And is More Private. And Offers Over 8100 Finished Square Feet, is Naturally Bright with Many Windows and THREE additional ROOMS Can Be Used as an Office/Library/Music Room/Workspace. Plus, All Three Levels have Solid Oak Floors! The Gourmet Kitchen with Matching Stainless Steel Appliances and a SUPER SIZE Refrigerator will be a great place to gather and entertain. The Living/Family Room Area has Soaring Ceilings and a Fire Place. The Upstairs Master Bedroom and Bathroom will WOW you. Master Bedroom has its own Fire Place and Master Bath is HUGE with Wide Double Vanities for plenty of storage, a Jet Tub, Standing Shower and Separate Room for the Toilet. And Every Room on the Top Level has its own Full Bath! Basement is HUGE with High Ceilings, Rec Room with Wet Bar and Media Room, and Double Doors to WALK OUT right into your Nicely Manicured Backyard with an In-Ground Irrigation System. Community is Amazing with Very Friendly Neighbors, Nice Pool, Tennis/Basketball Courts, Hiking/Biking Trail, and Very Close to Wegmans and other great stores, Stonewall Gold Club, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club and restaurants nearby!