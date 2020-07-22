All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT

8362 Sapphire Lakes Court · No Longer Available
Location

8362 Sapphire Lakes Court, Gainesville, VA 20155
Lake Manassas

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
pool
media room
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL and LARGE 4 Bedroom, 4 Full Bath and 2 Half Bath Home with an OPEN Floor Plan Located in the Gated Golf Course Community of Lake Manassas! This AMAZING home sits on a Cul-de-sac Lot And is More Private. And Offers Over 8100 Finished Square Feet, is Naturally Bright with Many Windows and THREE additional ROOMS Can Be Used as an Office/Library/Music Room/Workspace. Plus, All Three Levels have Solid Oak Floors! The Gourmet Kitchen with Matching Stainless Steel Appliances and a SUPER SIZE Refrigerator will be a great place to gather and entertain. The Living/Family Room Area has Soaring Ceilings and a Fire Place. The Upstairs Master Bedroom and Bathroom will WOW you. Master Bedroom has its own Fire Place and Master Bath is HUGE with Wide Double Vanities for plenty of storage, a Jet Tub, Standing Shower and Separate Room for the Toilet. And Every Room on the Top Level has its own Full Bath! Basement is HUGE with High Ceilings, Rec Room with Wet Bar and Media Room, and Double Doors to WALK OUT right into your Nicely Manicured Backyard with an In-Ground Irrigation System. Community is Amazing with Very Friendly Neighbors, Nice Pool, Tennis/Basketball Courts, Hiking/Biking Trail, and Very Close to Wegmans and other great stores, Stonewall Gold Club, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club and restaurants nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT have any available units?
8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT have?
Some of 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT offer parking?
No, 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT has a pool.
Does 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT has accessible units.
Does 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8362 SAPPHIRE LAKES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
