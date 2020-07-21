8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Property available Aug 24. Occupied till then. Fabulous 4 Side Stone home built in 2012 - in the coveted "The Regents at Lake Manassas" community. Next to Wegmans, The Shops at Stonewall, Stonewall Golf Club, and Lake Manassas, Gorgeous Kitchen with huge island, SS appliances, Sunroom that walks out to a huge 53 x 16 stamped concrete patio in a fenced in backyard. 4 large rooms upstairs with 3 full baths. Walk up Basement has rec room, media/game room, full bath and bonus room. Luxury master suite with 3 sided gas fireplace, 2 walk in closets, luxurious bath, sitting area. Main level has office and large family room with beautiful coffered ceiling.