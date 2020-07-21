All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:10 PM

8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT

8041 Tysons Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8041 Tysons Oaks Court, Gainesville, VA 20155
Lake Manassas

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Property available Aug 24. Occupied till then. Fabulous 4 Side Stone home built in 2012 - in the coveted "The Regents at Lake Manassas" community. Next to Wegmans, The Shops at Stonewall, Stonewall Golf Club, and Lake Manassas, Gorgeous Kitchen with huge island, SS appliances, Sunroom that walks out to a huge 53 x 16 stamped concrete patio in a fenced in backyard. 4 large rooms upstairs with 3 full baths. Walk up Basement has rec room, media/game room, full bath and bonus room. Luxury master suite with 3 sided gas fireplace, 2 walk in closets, luxurious bath, sitting area. Main level has office and large family room with beautiful coffered ceiling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT have any available units?
8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT have?
Some of 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT offer parking?
No, 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT have a pool?
No, 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT have accessible units?
No, 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd
Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGainesville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gainesville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsGainesville Apartments under $2,000
Gainesville Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VABailey's Crossroads, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VATriangle, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VABroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia