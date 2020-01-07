7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Wentworth Green Offered for Lease- Looks and feels brand new- Immediate Delivery-This Roosevelt model beautiful brick colonial offers plenty of living space - Over 3300 square feet. This home boasts 4 large bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with gorgeous granite island and stainless appliances! There is a separate dining room, living room and family room. Warm low maintenance hardwoods greet you at the front door. The grand master suite has 2 walk in closets and spa like master bath including 2 vanities soaking tub and dual shower heads inside the glass shower door. This house even has upper level laundry room. Great private home with office space and enormous finished basement, finished lower level with full bath rec room & storage galore. Two car garage , mud room and a deck to relax on. Only minutes to movies, shops and restaurants. New Lifetime Fitness center just opened around the corner-Convenient to I-66/29 and 28. Don't miss out!