Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM

7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE

7932 Lukes Lodge Place · (571) 264-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7932 Lukes Lodge Place, Gainesville, VA 20155

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Wentworth Green Offered for Lease- Looks and feels brand new- Immediate Delivery-This Roosevelt model beautiful brick colonial offers plenty of living space - Over 3300 square feet. This home boasts 4 large bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with gorgeous granite island and stainless appliances! There is a separate dining room, living room and family room. Warm low maintenance hardwoods greet you at the front door. The grand master suite has 2 walk in closets and spa like master bath including 2 vanities soaking tub and dual shower heads inside the glass shower door. This house even has upper level laundry room. Great private home with office space and enormous finished basement, finished lower level with full bath rec room & storage galore. Two car garage , mud room and a deck to relax on. Only minutes to movies, shops and restaurants. New Lifetime Fitness center just opened around the corner-Convenient to I-66/29 and 28. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE have any available units?
7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE have?
Some of 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
