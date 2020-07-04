7650 Hamelin Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym green community parking garage media room

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND MANAGED BY RENTSIMPLE – SEE THIS PROPERTY TODAY ON YOUR SCHEDULE VIA OUR CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS! See 3D Matterport Tour in Link Below! Immaculate Home in Wentworth Green Community in Gainesville. 4BD/4.5BA and over 4,600 Sq Ft in fantastic location with quick access to 66, new commuter lot, new Lifetime Fitness, Promenade at Virginia Walkway, and with walking trails to shopping/Restaurants! 3 Level luxury home features hardwood throughout the main level, high-end kitchen, separate morning room and dining room, recessed family room with fireplace and built-in Flat Screen TV Mount. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. Additional Amenities include; Bonus Room in Basement, Media Room, Main Floor Office w/ hardwoods, Two Car Garage, Screened-in Porch, Beautiful Landscaping and Designer Patio.



See Virtual Matterport Tour NOW! - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DCtxSS9n5SD&brand=0&sr=-3.14,-.01&ss=64



All showings must schedule online! Apply online at residents.rentsimplepm.com. Pets under 75 lbs. OK! (Limit 2) *Additional Requirements & Guidelines