7548 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA 20155 Somerset
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Welcome home to this amazing condo! The upper level unit provides a modern open floor plan. The main level of the home has gorgeous wood floors throughout. You will enjoy cooking in this huge gourmet kitchen. Off the kitchen you have a cute balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. In addition the main level offers a open dining room and half bath. The upper level provides a large Master Suite with walk in closet and upgraded bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Bonus the laundry is on the bedroom level! Great location to multiple commuter routes! Landlord covers hoa/condo fee!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
