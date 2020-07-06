7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to this amazing condo! The upper level unit provides a modern open floor plan. The main level of the home has gorgeous wood floors throughout. You will enjoy cooking in this huge gourmet kitchen. Off the kitchen you have a cute balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. In addition the main level offers a open dining room and half bath. The upper level provides a large Master Suite with walk in closet and upgraded bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Bonus the laundry is on the bedroom level! Great location to multiple commuter routes! Landlord covers hoa/condo fee!