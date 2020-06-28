All apartments in Gainesville
7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE

7548 Brunson Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7548 Brunson Cir, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Oversized and gorgeous! This upper-level, stacked townhouse is located in the heart of Gainesville! You'll have easy access to 66 and 29, and an abundance of shopping and dining options close at-hand. The unit has gleaming hardwood floors and gets lots of natural light. It has a huge living room, plus an ample-sized family room AND dining area. You'll have no trouble finding wall space for your big-screen TV. The large kitchen includes an island for additional seating or work space, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan makes for easy entertaining. Drink your morning coffee on the covered balcony!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE have any available units?
7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE have?
Some of 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7548 BRUNSON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
