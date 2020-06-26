7461 BRUNSON CIR #10F

Amenities

3 bedroom condo with a garage and additional parking! Large upgraded kitchen and granite counter tops. Balcony directly off of the kitchen. Lots of windows for natural light. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer upstairs. Water is paid for by the Condo Association. This one will not last long. Must see!