7408 PENSACOLA PLACE

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

**This is an only basement for rent** Monthly Rental price is INCLUDED the utilities such as water, Gas, Electric, and Internet. Beautiful and large Basement with an approx 1300 Sqft, and with two bedrooms and a large kitchen and with lots of storage and large living room, dining room area. Separate entrance and separate back yard/deck with a beautiful view that is dedicated for the tenant and can be used at anytime. *THE BASEMENT IS CURRENTLY FURNISHED SO THE NEW TENANT IS WELCOME TO RENT IT FURNISHED OR THEY CAN ASK THE LANDLORD TO REMOVE THE FURNITURE*** CALL 703-864-3023 AND SPEAK WITH THE LANDLORD'S AGENT TO SCHEDULE A SHOW