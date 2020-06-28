All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
7408 PENSACOLA PLACE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

7408 PENSACOLA PLACE

7408 Pensacola Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7408 Pensacola Place, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
**This is an only basement for rent** Monthly Rental price is INCLUDED the utilities such as water, Gas, Electric, and Internet. Beautiful and large Basement with an approx 1300 Sqft, and with two bedrooms and a large kitchen and with lots of storage and large living room, dining room area. Separate entrance and separate back yard/deck with a beautiful view that is dedicated for the tenant and can be used at anytime. *THE BASEMENT IS CURRENTLY FURNISHED SO THE NEW TENANT IS WELCOME TO RENT IT FURNISHED OR THEY CAN ASK THE LANDLORD TO REMOVE THE FURNITURE*** CALL 703-864-3023 AND SPEAK WITH THE LANDLORD'S AGENT TO SCHEDULE A SHOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE have any available units?
7408 PENSACOLA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE have?
Some of 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7408 PENSACOLA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE offer parking?
No, 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE have a pool?
No, 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7408 PENSACOLA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd
Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Pool
Gainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Somerset

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia