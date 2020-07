Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome top floor 2BR/2BA condo w/1 car garage! 1,394 sq ft! Upgraded kitchen cabinets & granite counters! Neutral carpet! Vaulted ceiling! End unit! Windows on 3 sides! 2 ceiling fans! Master BR features a walk-in closet & spacious tile bath. Enjoy your morning coffee on the small balcony off of the master BR! It's a great condo in a quiet community! Sorry, no pets & no smoking! Hurry on this one!