Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable 3bedroom 2.5 bath rental in popular Somerset. Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Hard wood flooring from entry to main. End Unit with natural light beaming through home. Open family room off the kitchen. Great living space on main level. Master bedroom has dual vanity and walk in shower with 2 shower heads and walk in closet. Garage parking. Close to shops and major highways.