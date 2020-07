Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool

LOVELY RENTAL IN SOMERSET!THREE FINISHED LEVELS. 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS AND 1/2 BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH OFFICE/STUDY AREA. KITCHEN WITH SUNROOM, DINING AREA THAT ALLOWS FOR PLENTY OF ROOM FOR YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY. WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD WITH POOL,BASKETBALL COURTS,PLAY AREA FOR THE KIDS.GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION, MINUTES FROM I66 & CLOSE TO SHOPPING. AGENT RELATED TO OWNER.