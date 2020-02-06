7184 Little Thames Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND MANAGED BY RENTSIMPLE – SEE THIS PROPERTY TODAY ON YOUR SCHEDULE! Beautiful townhome style 3BD/2.5BA condo in a great location with quick access to 66, new commuter lot, and downtown Haymarket! The kitchen boasts granite countertops with a breakfast bar and tile floors. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. Rear Bedrooms have own private balcony. Private One Car Garage. Laundry is located on same floor as bedrooms.

All showings must schedule online! Apply online at residents.rentsimplepm.com. Pets under 25 lbs OK! (Limit 2 – Pet Fee/Rent Applies)