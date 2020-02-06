All apartments in Gainesville
7184 Little Thames Dr
7184 Little Thames Dr

7184 Little Thames Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7184 Little Thames Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND MANAGED BY RENTSIMPLE – SEE THIS PROPERTY TODAY ON YOUR SCHEDULE! Beautiful townhome style 3BD/2.5BA condo in a great location with quick access to 66, new commuter lot, and downtown Haymarket! The kitchen boasts granite countertops with a breakfast bar and tile floors. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. Rear Bedrooms have own private balcony. Private One Car Garage. Laundry is located on same floor as bedrooms.
All showings must schedule online! Apply online at residents.rentsimplepm.com. Pets under 25 lbs OK! (Limit 2 – Pet Fee/Rent Applies)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7184 Little Thames Dr have any available units?
7184 Little Thames Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 7184 Little Thames Dr have?
Some of 7184 Little Thames Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7184 Little Thames Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7184 Little Thames Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7184 Little Thames Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7184 Little Thames Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7184 Little Thames Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7184 Little Thames Dr offers parking.
Does 7184 Little Thames Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7184 Little Thames Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7184 Little Thames Dr have a pool?
No, 7184 Little Thames Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7184 Little Thames Dr have accessible units?
No, 7184 Little Thames Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7184 Little Thames Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7184 Little Thames Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7184 Little Thames Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7184 Little Thames Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

