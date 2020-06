Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Level townhouse that backs to a Wooded Area.located in the Townes at village Place in Gainesville,This open Floor Plan features a Bright and Airy Kitchen with Lots of Light with Views off rear Deck of Adjacent Wooded Area.Living room has a Gas Fireplace and the Huge Master bedroom has a Luxury Bath. Beautifully Maintained and ready to move into.All windows have Blinds. Photos are not current .Close to Virginia Gate Way Mall.