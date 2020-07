Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Now!!! FRESH PAINT & NEW CARPET*2 CAR GARAGE BRICK TOWNHOME IN WENTWORTH GREEN OF GAINESVILLE. Over 2350 FINISHED SQFT, COMMUNITY AMENITIES AND TRAILS TO THE VIRGINIA GATEWAY SHOPPING, DINING, MOVIES-NIGHTLIFE. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN w/THE BIG ISLAND!! WOOD FLOORS, BREAKFAST ROOM, UPGRADED MASTER SUITE, DECK-STONE PATIO*FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT*THIS IS THE BEST PRICED TOWNHOME IN THIS SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION CLOSE TO I-66 & RT 29