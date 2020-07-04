7019 LUCKNOW STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool

Beautiful Villa-style TH in Somerset! Brick front...3,300+ total sq feet...3 BR 3.5 BA and loft! Gourmet eat-in kitchen, granite counters, new stainless steel double oven, gorgeous views of pond and green space from kitchen and all bedrooms ...2-story ceilings & hardwood floors in LR & DR...2 sided Cozy fireplace...HUGE fully finished basement with full bath and 2 bonus rooms that could be used as office, gym, craftroom, etc....close to restaurants and shopping ...min to major commute routes.... community pool, playgrounds and basketball courts.