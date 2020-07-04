All apartments in Gainesville
7019 LUCKNOW STREET
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

7019 LUCKNOW STREET

7019 Lucknow Street · No Longer Available
Location

7019 Lucknow Street, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
Beautiful Villa-style TH in Somerset! Brick front...3,300+ total sq feet...3 BR 3.5 BA and loft! Gourmet eat-in kitchen, granite counters, new stainless steel double oven, gorgeous views of pond and green space from kitchen and all bedrooms ...2-story ceilings & hardwood floors in LR & DR...2 sided Cozy fireplace...HUGE fully finished basement with full bath and 2 bonus rooms that could be used as office, gym, craftroom, etc....close to restaurants and shopping ...min to major commute routes.... community pool, playgrounds and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 LUCKNOW STREET have any available units?
7019 LUCKNOW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 7019 LUCKNOW STREET have?
Some of 7019 LUCKNOW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 LUCKNOW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7019 LUCKNOW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 LUCKNOW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7019 LUCKNOW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 7019 LUCKNOW STREET offer parking?
No, 7019 LUCKNOW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7019 LUCKNOW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7019 LUCKNOW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 LUCKNOW STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7019 LUCKNOW STREET has a pool.
Does 7019 LUCKNOW STREET have accessible units?
No, 7019 LUCKNOW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 LUCKNOW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 LUCKNOW STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7019 LUCKNOW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7019 LUCKNOW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

