Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxury 2 car garage END UNIT Townhouse - Luxury 2 car garage END UNIT townhome in sought after Madison Crescent. Right in the heart of shopping & restaurants, close to EVERYTHING!! Hardwood floors, granite counters, gourmet kitchen, 42" cabinets w/stainless apps, double wall oven, GAS cooking and heat!! TONS of natural light and decorator touches throughout. Large open floor plan and deck for cooking out. MUST SEE!!!!!



