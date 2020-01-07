All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

16073 Haygrath Place

16073 Haygrath Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16073 Haygrath Pl, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
16073 Haygrath Place Available 09/01/19 BRAND NEW 2 car garage luxury townhome in the heart of Gainesville!! - BRAND NEW Luxury 2 car garage END UNIT townhome in sought after Madison Crescent. Right in the heart of shopping & restaurants, close to EVERYTHING!! Hardwood floors, granite counters, gourmet kitchen, 42" cabinets w/stainless apps, double wall oven, GAS cooking and heat!! TONS of natural light and decorator touches throughout. Large open floorplan and deck for cooking out. MUST SEE, will go fast!

(RLNE3884107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16073 Haygrath Place have any available units?
16073 Haygrath Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 16073 Haygrath Place have?
Some of 16073 Haygrath Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16073 Haygrath Place currently offering any rent specials?
16073 Haygrath Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16073 Haygrath Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16073 Haygrath Place is pet friendly.
Does 16073 Haygrath Place offer parking?
Yes, 16073 Haygrath Place offers parking.
Does 16073 Haygrath Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16073 Haygrath Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16073 Haygrath Place have a pool?
No, 16073 Haygrath Place does not have a pool.
Does 16073 Haygrath Place have accessible units?
No, 16073 Haygrath Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16073 Haygrath Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16073 Haygrath Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16073 Haygrath Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16073 Haygrath Place does not have units with air conditioning.
