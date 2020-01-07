Amenities

16073 Haygrath Place Available 09/01/19 BRAND NEW 2 car garage luxury townhome in the heart of Gainesville!! - BRAND NEW Luxury 2 car garage END UNIT townhome in sought after Madison Crescent. Right in the heart of shopping & restaurants, close to EVERYTHING!! Hardwood floors, granite counters, gourmet kitchen, 42" cabinets w/stainless apps, double wall oven, GAS cooking and heat!! TONS of natural light and decorator touches throughout. Large open floorplan and deck for cooking out. MUST SEE, will go fast!



