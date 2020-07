16040 MADISON RIDGE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LESS THAN 1 YEAR OLD 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER MADISON CRESCENT - WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANT & SHORT DRIVE TO MAJOR COMMUTING ROUTES NEAR RT. 29, RT. 15 & I-66. THIS BEAUTY FEATURES WOOD FLOORS ON 3 LEVELS, UPGRADED QUARTZ COUNTERS & UPGRADED TILE IN BATHS, ADDITIONAL BUILT-IN BAR/BUTLER'S PANTRY AREA, TRAY CEILING IN MASTER BATH, LARGE DECK & SO MUCH MORE. OVER 2300 SQUARE FEET OF LUXURY LIVING! Occupants in the process of moving out - pets on a case by case basis!