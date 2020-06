Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Fantastic property - new carpet and fresh paint throughout! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths. Large family room with gas fireplace and opens to Balcony. Large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, center island and stainless steel appliances. Lower level has bonus room/living room/dining room - your choice! End unit, 2 car garage, and has charming park area in front of home. Plenty of guest parking.