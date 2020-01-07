All apartments in Gainesville
14042 ERIE COURT
14042 ERIE COURT

14042 Erie Court · No Longer Available
Location

14042 Erie Court, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
CHARMING!! First floor condo located just across the street from the Promenade at Virginia Gateway packed with tons of shopping, dining, groceries and more! Clean and well maintained home with spacious bedroom and updated bathroom. Neutral paint and tons of natural light! Spacious kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, ample counter top space and cabinetry. Large dining area just off the kitchen. Bright living room with sliding glass door access to the rear patio. Beautiful views from the private patio as well as a landscaped common area! Patio also offers a secure storage closet. Master bedroom features double closets! Condo Fee includes water, sewer, trash . Tons of parking available, fantastic location within a great school pyramid and low fees....this one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14042 ERIE COURT have any available units?
14042 ERIE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 14042 ERIE COURT have?
Some of 14042 ERIE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14042 ERIE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14042 ERIE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14042 ERIE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14042 ERIE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 14042 ERIE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14042 ERIE COURT offers parking.
Does 14042 ERIE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14042 ERIE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14042 ERIE COURT have a pool?
No, 14042 ERIE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14042 ERIE COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 14042 ERIE COURT has accessible units.
Does 14042 ERIE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14042 ERIE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14042 ERIE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14042 ERIE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
