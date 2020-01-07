14042 ERIE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

CHARMING!! First floor condo located just across the street from the Promenade at Virginia Gateway packed with tons of shopping, dining, groceries and more! Clean and well maintained home with spacious bedroom and updated bathroom. Neutral paint and tons of natural light! Spacious kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, ample counter top space and cabinetry. Large dining area just off the kitchen. Bright living room with sliding glass door access to the rear patio. Beautiful views from the private patio as well as a landscaped common area! Patio also offers a secure storage closet. Master bedroom features double closets! Condo Fee includes water, sewer, trash . Tons of parking available, fantastic location within a great school pyramid and low fees....this one is a must see!