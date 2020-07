Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Large brick from colonial in sought after Franklin Farm. Main level features living room, dining room, family room of the kitchen and a breakfast area, as well as a large pantry. The laundry area is off the kitchen on the main level. The master ensuite is bright and sunny and has a double vanity and a huge walk-in closet.