3005 MCMASTER COURT

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic rental opportunity in commuters DREAM location! Work is almost complete on a full interior upgrade... Updates include fresh paint, new carpeting, all new appliances including HVAC, water-heater, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Newer windows promise to save you tons of $$ on heating! A charming front porch greets you into this fabulous townhouse, offering 2 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bathroom. Over 1,000 square ft. includes main-level open floor plan with updated kitchen that flows into the family room. A charming fireplace and sliders to the private yard make this the perfect place for entertaining, no matter the season! Upstairs, two bedrooms share a full bath. TWO reserved parking spots! This won't last long, don't miss out!