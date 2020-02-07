All apartments in Franklin Farm
3005 MCMASTER COURT

3005 Mcmaster Court · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Mcmaster Court, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic rental opportunity in commuters DREAM location! Work is almost complete on a full interior upgrade... Updates include fresh paint, new carpeting, all new appliances including HVAC, water-heater, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Newer windows promise to save you tons of $$ on heating! A charming front porch greets you into this fabulous townhouse, offering 2 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bathroom. Over 1,000 square ft. includes main-level open floor plan with updated kitchen that flows into the family room. A charming fireplace and sliders to the private yard make this the perfect place for entertaining, no matter the season! Upstairs, two bedrooms share a full bath. TWO reserved parking spots! This won't last long, don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 MCMASTER COURT have any available units?
3005 MCMASTER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 3005 MCMASTER COURT have?
Some of 3005 MCMASTER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 MCMASTER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3005 MCMASTER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 MCMASTER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3005 MCMASTER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 3005 MCMASTER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3005 MCMASTER COURT offers parking.
Does 3005 MCMASTER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 MCMASTER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 MCMASTER COURT have a pool?
No, 3005 MCMASTER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3005 MCMASTER COURT have accessible units?
No, 3005 MCMASTER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 MCMASTER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 MCMASTER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 MCMASTER COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3005 MCMASTER COURT has units with air conditioning.

