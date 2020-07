Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

~*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*~ Open floor plan with plenty of sunlight! Huge house with a garage that can fit 4 cars and an impressive fenced back yard. 4 Bedrooms (3 beds and 1 den with a closet in lower level), and 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood flooring and new carpets. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. DON'T MISS OUT, APPLY TODAY ~*12 months minimum lease, No pets*~