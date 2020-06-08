2636 ARMADA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

GORGEOUS AND RENOVATED 5 BR/3 BA SFH HOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER FOX MILL ESTATES! DR/LR COMBO WITH SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO DECK OVERLOOKING FULLY FENCED IN BACKYARD. FRESH PAINT & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 2 CAR GARAGE. ENORMOUS 22X19 REC ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL WITH RAISED HEARTH FIREPLACE. COMMUNITY POOL. CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING! TAX 2200 TOTAL SQ FT. NO PETS ALLOWED.