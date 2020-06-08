All apartments in Franklin Farm
2636 ARMADA STREET

2636 Armada Street · No Longer Available
Location

2636 Armada Street, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS AND RENOVATED 5 BR/3 BA SFH HOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER FOX MILL ESTATES! DR/LR COMBO WITH SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO DECK OVERLOOKING FULLY FENCED IN BACKYARD. FRESH PAINT & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 2 CAR GARAGE. ENORMOUS 22X19 REC ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL WITH RAISED HEARTH FIREPLACE. COMMUNITY POOL. CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING! TAX 2200 TOTAL SQ FT. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 ARMADA STREET have any available units?
2636 ARMADA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 2636 ARMADA STREET have?
Some of 2636 ARMADA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 ARMADA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2636 ARMADA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 ARMADA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2636 ARMADA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 2636 ARMADA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2636 ARMADA STREET offers parking.
Does 2636 ARMADA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 ARMADA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 ARMADA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2636 ARMADA STREET has a pool.
Does 2636 ARMADA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2636 ARMADA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 ARMADA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2636 ARMADA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2636 ARMADA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2636 ARMADA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
