2636 ARMADA STREET

GORGEOUS AND RENOVATED 5 BR/3 BA SFH HOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER FOX MILL ESTATES! DR/LR COMBO WITH SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO DECK OVERLOOKING FULLY FENCED IN BACKYARD. FRESH PAINT & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 2 CAR GARAGE. ENORMOUS 22X19 REC ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL WITH RAISED HEARTH FIREPLACE. COMMUNITY POOL. CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING! TAX 2200 TOTAL SQ FT. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
