Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled and ready for it new people. Shiny oak hardwood floors on the main level, remod kitchen w/ new SS appliances, separate breakfast room, 3 br up, 2 remodeled full baths, new carpet throughout, finished lower level with fp and WOto back yard..55 pp w/application to L&F and one months rent. Pets on a case be case basis - dogs only less than 25 pounds will be considered. Must have stable employment and Credit ratio in the 700s.