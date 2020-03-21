All apartments in Franconia
6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E
6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E

6939 Mary Caroline Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6939 Mary Caroline Circle, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Upgraded and beautifully maintained condo features sparkling granite countertops, espresso cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious tile completes the kitchen and dining room. A new HVAC system and water heater and neutral paint throughout the home makes this condo the perfect place to call home. Conveniently located in the heart of Kingstowne, close to shopping, transportation, restaurants and more! This condo is waiting for you to call it home - come by and see it today! Apply Online https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/107600/new

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E have any available units?
6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E have?
Some of 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E currently offering any rent specials?
6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E pet-friendly?
No, 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E offer parking?
No, 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E does not offer parking.
Does 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E have a pool?
No, 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E does not have a pool.
Does 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E have accessible units?
No, 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E does not have accessible units.
Does 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E has units with air conditioning.

