6939 MARY CAROLINE CIR #E

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Upgraded and beautifully maintained condo features sparkling granite countertops, espresso cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious tile completes the kitchen and dining room. A new HVAC system and water heater and neutral paint throughout the home makes this condo the perfect place to call home. Conveniently located in the heart of Kingstowne, close to shopping, transportation, restaurants and more! This condo is waiting for you to call it home - come by and see it today! Apply Online https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/107600/new