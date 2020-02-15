6927 Mary Caroline Cir

Amenities

This is a newly renovated Kingstowne condo in a prime location. It is a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2nd floor condo with an open concept floor-plan. The foyer leads into the large living room which features a two-sided wood-burning fireplace with AirStone floor-to-ceiling accents and a sliding glass door leading out the balcony. The dining area has chair rail molding and a pass-through to the kitchen with an overhang for barstool seating. The spacious master bedroom boasts extra tall windows and 2 double door closets provide plenty of storage. The 2nd bedroom also features a double door closet as well as an oversized window that overlooks the courtyard. This unit has refinished ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. HOA/Condo/Coop Amenities: 2 Pools - Outdoor, Tennis Courts, Community Center, Exercise Room, Tot Lots/Playground (included in rent) Location: This condo is within walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center shops, restaurants and movie theater. It is also close to the Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir and all major commuter 1 year minimum lease Security deposit (1st month's rent), background check, and credit check required (application plus backround check and credit check = $39.99)