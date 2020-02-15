All apartments in Franconia
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:36 AM

6927 Mary Caroline Cir

6927 Mary Caroline Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6927 Mary Caroline Circle, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
This is a newly renovated Kingstowne condo in a prime location. It is a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2nd floor condo with an open concept floor-plan. The foyer leads into the large living room which features a two-sided wood-burning fireplace with AirStone floor-to-ceiling accents and a sliding glass door leading out the balcony. The dining area has chair rail molding and a pass-through to the kitchen with an overhang for barstool seating. The spacious master bedroom boasts extra tall windows and 2 double door closets provide plenty of storage. The 2nd bedroom also features a double door closet as well as an oversized window that overlooks the courtyard. This unit has refinished ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. HOA/Condo/Coop Amenities: 2 Pools - Outdoor, Tennis Courts, Community Center, Exercise Room, Tot Lots/Playground (included in rent) Location: This condo is within walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center shops, restaurants and movie theater. It is also close to the Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir and all major commuter 1 year minimum lease Security deposit (1st month's rent), background check, and credit check required (application plus backround check and credit check = $39.99)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6927 Mary Caroline Cir have any available units?
6927 Mary Caroline Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6927 Mary Caroline Cir have?
Some of 6927 Mary Caroline Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6927 Mary Caroline Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6927 Mary Caroline Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927 Mary Caroline Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6927 Mary Caroline Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6927 Mary Caroline Cir offer parking?
No, 6927 Mary Caroline Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6927 Mary Caroline Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6927 Mary Caroline Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927 Mary Caroline Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6927 Mary Caroline Cir has a pool.
Does 6927 Mary Caroline Cir have accessible units?
No, 6927 Mary Caroline Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6927 Mary Caroline Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6927 Mary Caroline Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6927 Mary Caroline Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6927 Mary Caroline Cir has units with air conditioning.

