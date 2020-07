Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Come see this light and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath condo near so much. I 95, I 495, I395, Kingstown Shopping Town Center. Sit by the fireplace on cold days. Wine rack in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your own deck. There is plenty of space to spread out and enjoy. This one is sure to please.