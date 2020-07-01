/
3 bedroom apartments
119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Hunt, VA
Fort Hunt
1112 GLADSTONE PL
1112 Gladstone Place, Fort Hunt, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location, location: Close to Ft. Belvoir. Easy commute to Pentagon/DC via car or express bus. Reasonable drive to Huntington Metro station with parking. Close to the bike/walk/run path along the Pentagon.
Fort Hunt
8508 STABLE DRIVE
8508 Stable Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
Renovated home in much sought after Riverside Gardens in the Fort Hunt neighborhood of Fairfax County. Blocks from desired elementary and middle schools. Half a block from the neighborhood pool and tennis club (which is open!).
Fort Hunt
1116 ANESBURY LANE
1116 Anesbury Lane, Fort Hunt, VA
Stunning and unique 4 bedroom + office, 3 full bathrooms and 1 car garage single family home in desirable Collingwood Estates. Home features gleaming hardwood floors, sun room, skylights and recessed lighting.
Fort Hunt
7408 ADMIRAL DRIVE
7408 Admiral Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7408 ADMIRAL DRIVE in Fort Hunt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fort Hunt
8524 DOTER DRIVE
8524 Doter Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
****** JUST LISTED IN WAYNEWOOD!. ****** IMPORTANT: 2-Year Minimum Lease Required/3-Year Maximum. Available for Occupancy July 17, 2020. Only one very small dog considered on case-by-case basis.
Hybla Valley
1901 MASON HILL DRIVE
1901 Mason Hill Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
5 BRs, 2 Full bath in Upper level, 1 BR with full bath in basement. Approximately 3,500 finished living area. Formal dining room; fireplace in family room.
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Mount Vernon
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.
Mount Vernon
8276 JAKE PLACE
8276 Jakes Place, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED Beautiful 3BR, 2 1/2 BA brick townhome, end unit, w/garage in lovely Mt. Vernon. Meticulous condition & freshly painted. All 3 levels above ground. Great light, open floor plan.
6601 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE
6601 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
943 sqft
3 BR tree-top condo w/ stunning updates: renovated bath w/ heated floor, glass enclosed walk-in shower, space saving pocket door, added shelving, vent and upgraded lighting. Kitchen has oak cabinets, new granite counters and SS appliances.
Groveton
7026 QUANDER ROAD
7026 Quander Road, Groveton, VA
THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Popular Bucknell Manor community. .Amazing open floor plan. Fresh paint, charming built-ins, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and oversized windows create luxurious natural lighting.
Mount Vernon
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.
Mount Vernon
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.
Hybla Valley
2905 BOSWELL AVENUE
2905 Boswell Avenue, Hybla Valley, VA
Fantastic opportunity for Day Care site. Former day care company operated here. Perfect for any professional office/home use. Call listing agent for details.Unbelievable lot with abundant of parking, open space, and a private rear yard.
6621 WAKEFIELD DR #503
6621 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Filled with sunlight on a higher floor with over-sized windows that stretch the entire expanse of the living room. Spacious 1362 square foot condo corner unit features 3 bd 2 ba and lot of closet space.
Hybla Valley
7835 MOUNT WOODLEY PLACE
7835 Mount Woodley Place, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
SUPER END UNIT TOWNHOUSE--OPEN STAIRWAY--COMPLETELY OPENED UP. WELL MAINTAINED 3 LEVELS. WONDERFUL KITCHEN,2 MSTBDRMS. HDWD FLRS MLEVEL. SUPER CONVENIENT TO SHOPS
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Harbor Place
1101 Palmer Rd, Fort Washington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1053 sqft
Luxury apartments located minutes from fine dining and attractions, including Gaylord National Harbor and Convention Center, Old Towne Alexandria, Reagan Airport, Rosecroft Raceway, and Six Flags. Pool, gym, business center and concierge services.
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
1570 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
Braddock Road Metro
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,385
1583 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,082
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1168 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,016
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
