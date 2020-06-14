8313 BREWSTER DRIVE

Amenities

Pride of ownership shows. Never a rental before and lovingly updated and maintained by owners. Nestled on a quiet tree-lined street in sought after Stratford Landing, you will find yourself just a short walk to the Stratford Landing Elementary and Carl Sandburg middle schools. Choose between one of two neighborhood pools (Stratford Landing or Riverside Gardens...both within walking distance. Come inside, gracious entry foyer gives way to the open floorplan you desire. Chefs kitchen is truly the heart of the home with site lines to the living and dining areas throughout the house. Massive granite covered island is perfect for informal eating and entertaining. Gas cooking with vented exhaust, stainless appliances, granite, and custom tile backsplash make cooking a breeze and cleanup a dream. The main level also features two living areas (great room and family room), an office with built in cabinetry and a dream mudroom/laundry area just off the garage. Downstairs, you'll find a wood paneled recreation room with pool table, bar area and access to the backyard and rear patio. Also on this level is a huge storage room for all of your stuff. Upstairs, you will find 4 large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Both bathrooms on this level have been renovated and there is not just one, but two attics...if you have stuff, this is your house!Outside, you'll find a beautifully manicured yard with heirloom plantings that backs to woods and a creek. Large upper level deck connects the main level living areas to the outside and lower level patio. Relish in the nature and quiet of this tranquil setting!Floorplan Tour Available Here: https://tour.truplace.com/property/334/78395/Owner prefers a 3 year lease. Owner may be relocating sooner than 8/15. Contact agent/contact for details.