Home
/
Fort Hunt, VA
/
8313 BREWSTER DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

8313 BREWSTER DRIVE

8313 Brewster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8313 Brewster Drive, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Pride of ownership shows. Never a rental before and lovingly updated and maintained by owners. Nestled on a quiet tree-lined street in sought after Stratford Landing, you will find yourself just a short walk to the Stratford Landing Elementary and Carl Sandburg middle schools. Choose between one of two neighborhood pools (Stratford Landing or Riverside Gardens...both within walking distance. Come inside, gracious entry foyer gives way to the open floorplan you desire. Chefs kitchen is truly the heart of the home with site lines to the living and dining areas throughout the house. Massive granite covered island is perfect for informal eating and entertaining. Gas cooking with vented exhaust, stainless appliances, granite, and custom tile backsplash make cooking a breeze and cleanup a dream. The main level also features two living areas (great room and family room), an office with built in cabinetry and a dream mudroom/laundry area just off the garage. Downstairs, you'll find a wood paneled recreation room with pool table, bar area and access to the backyard and rear patio. Also on this level is a huge storage room for all of your stuff. Upstairs, you will find 4 large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Both bathrooms on this level have been renovated and there is not just one, but two attics...if you have stuff, this is your house!Outside, you'll find a beautifully manicured yard with heirloom plantings that backs to woods and a creek. Large upper level deck connects the main level living areas to the outside and lower level patio. Relish in the nature and quiet of this tranquil setting!Floorplan Tour Available Here: https://tour.truplace.com/property/334/78395/Owner prefers a 3 year lease. Owner may be relocating sooner than 8/15. Contact agent/contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE have any available units?
8313 BREWSTER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE have?
Some of 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8313 BREWSTER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Hunt.
Does 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8313 BREWSTER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
