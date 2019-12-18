Amenities

8237 Crown Court Rd Available 01/01/20 Sparkling and Spacious - As if curb appeal, and prized community aren't enough - you get to walk inside and kick off your shoes on gleaming hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level. Spread out in the open living room and adjoining dining room, while the kitchen comes to life with the sounds and smells of home. Granite counters galore, punctuated by stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space (even a door out to the side yard). Bonus three season room off the dining room is great for grilling year round or gathering with friends, even when weather is less than ideal to enjoy the spacious deck. Back inside, just a few steps up takes you to a full bath, and three bedrooms including Master with its own dressing area and extra vanity just outside the Master Bath. Or just a few steps down is the perfect Family Room for gathering in front of the wood burning fireplace framed by your favorite reading and souvenirs in the built-in bookcases. A dream laundry room, outfitted with corian counters, a sink and even more cabinets for pantry overflow are so convenient, as well as a fourth bedroom and full bath. But wait, there's more! Recently finished Recreation Room is just one more level down, perfect for play, music, hobbies, game day or movie night including built in surround sound speakers. All in a spotless, luxurious package that has so many "new" improvements, the owners say their utility bills are shockingly low. Just minutes to Fort Belvoir, and the best commute to DC and the Pentagon along the scenic GW Parkway - a savings of time you will really appreciate in the summer so you can take advantage of the pool membership to Riverside that conveys.



No Pets Allowed



