Fort Hunt, VA
8237 Crown Court Rd
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

8237 Crown Court Rd

8237 Crown Court Road · No Longer Available
Location

8237 Crown Court Road, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
8237 Crown Court Rd Available 01/01/20 Sparkling and Spacious - As if curb appeal, and prized community aren't enough - you get to walk inside and kick off your shoes on gleaming hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level. Spread out in the open living room and adjoining dining room, while the kitchen comes to life with the sounds and smells of home. Granite counters galore, punctuated by stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space (even a door out to the side yard). Bonus three season room off the dining room is great for grilling year round or gathering with friends, even when weather is less than ideal to enjoy the spacious deck. Back inside, just a few steps up takes you to a full bath, and three bedrooms including Master with its own dressing area and extra vanity just outside the Master Bath. Or just a few steps down is the perfect Family Room for gathering in front of the wood burning fireplace framed by your favorite reading and souvenirs in the built-in bookcases. A dream laundry room, outfitted with corian counters, a sink and even more cabinets for pantry overflow are so convenient, as well as a fourth bedroom and full bath. But wait, there's more! Recently finished Recreation Room is just one more level down, perfect for play, music, hobbies, game day or movie night including built in surround sound speakers. All in a spotless, luxurious package that has so many "new" improvements, the owners say their utility bills are shockingly low. Just minutes to Fort Belvoir, and the best commute to DC and the Pentagon along the scenic GW Parkway - a savings of time you will really appreciate in the summer so you can take advantage of the pool membership to Riverside that conveys.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8237 Crown Court Rd have any available units?
8237 Crown Court Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 8237 Crown Court Rd have?
Some of 8237 Crown Court Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8237 Crown Court Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8237 Crown Court Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8237 Crown Court Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8237 Crown Court Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Hunt.
Does 8237 Crown Court Rd offer parking?
No, 8237 Crown Court Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8237 Crown Court Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8237 Crown Court Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8237 Crown Court Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8237 Crown Court Rd has a pool.
Does 8237 Crown Court Rd have accessible units?
No, 8237 Crown Court Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8237 Crown Court Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8237 Crown Court Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8237 Crown Court Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8237 Crown Court Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
