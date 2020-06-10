Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1601 Cool Spring Drive Available 06/24/20 Expanded Home with Extra Large Garage! - This home features a huge upper level MBR and an extra large garage in a

beautiful neighborhood close to Ft Belvoir and Inova Mt. Vernon Hospital.

If you commute to DC or the Pentagon you will enjoy one of the most beautiful commutes on the GW Parkway along the Potomac River.

Enjoy the bike path and Historical Mt Vernon nearby and many fabulous shops and restaurants in Old Town Alexandria just 10 minutes away.



Fenced yard. Pets are case by case with a deposit.



