1112 GLADSTONE PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport parking tennis court

Location, location: Close to Ft. Belvoir. Easy commute to Pentagon/DC via car or express bus. Reasonable drive to Huntington Metro station with parking. Close to the bike/walk/run path along the Pentagon. One block to park with tennis courts, basket ball courts, soccer and baseball fields. Close to shops and restaurants, including the famous Hollin Hall Variety Shop. Seasonal Farmers Market very close by. Fenced back yard. Screened porch. Carport. Lots of room in this very well kept home. Note: Painting to be completed before occupancy. Great street where everyone knows everyone else, their dogs and their kids.