Fort Hunt, VA
1112 GLADSTONE PL
Last updated July 6 2020 at 3:00 PM

1112 GLADSTONE PL

1112 Gladstone Place · (866) 677-6937
Location

1112 Gladstone Place, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
parking
tennis court
Location, location: Close to Ft. Belvoir. Easy commute to Pentagon/DC via car or express bus. Reasonable drive to Huntington Metro station with parking. Close to the bike/walk/run path along the Pentagon. One block to park with tennis courts, basket ball courts, soccer and baseball fields. Close to shops and restaurants, including the famous Hollin Hall Variety Shop. Seasonal Farmers Market very close by. Fenced back yard. Screened porch. Carport. Lots of room in this very well kept home. Note: Painting to be completed before occupancy. Great street where everyone knows everyone else, their dogs and their kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 GLADSTONE PL have any available units?
1112 GLADSTONE PL has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1112 GLADSTONE PL have?
Some of 1112 GLADSTONE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 GLADSTONE PL currently offering any rent specials?
1112 GLADSTONE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 GLADSTONE PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 GLADSTONE PL is pet friendly.
Does 1112 GLADSTONE PL offer parking?
Yes, 1112 GLADSTONE PL offers parking.
Does 1112 GLADSTONE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 GLADSTONE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 GLADSTONE PL have a pool?
No, 1112 GLADSTONE PL does not have a pool.
Does 1112 GLADSTONE PL have accessible units?
No, 1112 GLADSTONE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 GLADSTONE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 GLADSTONE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 GLADSTONE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 GLADSTONE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
