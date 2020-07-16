Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Belvoir renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
35 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1206 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Belvoir
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
18 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6772 MORNING RIDE CIR
6772 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Welcome to 6772 Morning Ride Circle. Walk to the pool, playground and sports courts from this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 64

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
7534 CROSS GATE LANE
7534 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1765 sqft
Private circle of detached contemporary homes in the heart of Kingstowne.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1117 sqft
Welcome to Cardinal Place Condominiums within the gorgeous Island Creek Community with all of the amenities you are looking for. This wonderful Top Floor unit that has been Tastefully Renovated & Maintained throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
7417 SALFORD COURT
7417 Salford Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED BUXTON MODEL IN SOUGHT AFTER KINGSTOWNE~FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8549 TOWNE MANOR CT
8549 Towne Manor Court, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully renovated garage townhouse close to major commuter routes and Ft Belvoir.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8426 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8426 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
798 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6133 Bricker Ln
6133 Bricker Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Kingstowne/Alexandria. The house features gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Spacious living room includes separate area for dining table.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8702 VILLAGE GREEN COURT
8702 Village Green Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
This beautiful move-in ready 2 level townhouse has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, freshly painted, hardwood floors, and a fenced backyard ready for you to enjoy the summer weather.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7234 Lensfield Ct
7234 Lensfield Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
7234 Lensfield Ct Available 08/16/20 Fabulous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in sought after Kingstowne - Welcome home to this beautiful three bedroom town home in the heart of sought after Kingstowne, Virginia! Available for move in mid August! Open floor
Results within 5 miles of Fort Belvoir
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,225
733 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1085 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
32 Units Available
Lincolnia
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,085
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,223
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
24 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,346
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
979 sqft
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
28 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
20 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
11 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
City Guide for Fort Belvoir, VA

A bit of trivia that makes Fort Belvoir a unique place to live: this Fairfax County based community of 7,100 residents strong is modeled like a small city with the many amenities within it including a community hospital, yet it is a functioning military base.

Fort Belvoir is a unique community within Virginia, as a census-designated area that is home to multiple branches of the military, including United States Army Intelligence, the Missile Defense Agency and other agencies within the Department of Defense as well as over 140 other organizations. The Fairfax family first owned the land where Fort Belvoir exists today. During World War I, it became a rifle range that was named Camp Humphrey, and was subsequently named Fort Belvoir in the 1930s. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fort Belvoir, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Belvoir renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

