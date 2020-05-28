5714 Surveyor Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground

The Villages at Belvoir - Dogue Creek Village - Property Id: 281972



LIMITED TIME OFFERS IN DOGUE CREEK VILLAGE - Three-bedroom homes leasing for $2,115/month and select four-bedroom homes leasing for $2,325/month in Dogue Creek Village. We also have spacious four-bedroom loft style homes for $2,670/month - DON'T MISS OUT!



While these homes are available for Enlisted Service Member Families E1-E6, homes also open as transitional housing to Senior Enlisted E7-E9 and all Officer ranks. Homes also available to geographical bachelors and single soldiers E6 and above.



Homes are constructed of brick with new siding and range in size from three to four bedrooms with 1,010 to 1,950 square feet. Every home has assigned parking spaces and is within walking distance of playground and picnic areas.



This home is representative of homes available in only this Village. Please contact us for information on specific availability of these and other homes here on Fort Belvoir.



Utilities Included: Electricity, Garbage, Gas, Sewer, Water



Year Renovated: 2001

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281972

