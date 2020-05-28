All apartments in Fort Belvoir
Find more places like 5714 Surveyor Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Belvoir, VA
/
5714 Surveyor Rd
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

5714 Surveyor Rd

5714 Surveyor Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Belvoir
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

5714 Surveyor Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060
Fort Belvoir

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
The Villages at Belvoir - Dogue Creek Village - Property Id: 281972

LIMITED TIME OFFERS IN DOGUE CREEK VILLAGE - Three-bedroom homes leasing for $2,115/month and select four-bedroom homes leasing for $2,325/month in Dogue Creek Village. We also have spacious four-bedroom loft style homes for $2,670/month - DON'T MISS OUT!

While these homes are available for Enlisted Service Member Families E1-E6, homes also open as transitional housing to Senior Enlisted E7-E9 and all Officer ranks. Homes also available to geographical bachelors and single soldiers E6 and above.

Homes are constructed of brick with new siding and range in size from three to four bedrooms with 1,010 to 1,950 square feet. Every home has assigned parking spaces and is within walking distance of playground and picnic areas.

This home is representative of homes available in only this Village. Please contact us for information on specific availability of these and other homes here on Fort Belvoir.

Utilities Included: Electricity, Garbage, Gas, Sewer, Water

Year Renovated: 2001
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281972
Property Id 281972

(RLNE5786708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Surveyor Rd have any available units?
5714 Surveyor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Belvoir, VA.
What amenities does 5714 Surveyor Rd have?
Some of 5714 Surveyor Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Surveyor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Surveyor Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Surveyor Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5714 Surveyor Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5714 Surveyor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Surveyor Rd does offer parking.
Does 5714 Surveyor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Surveyor Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Surveyor Rd have a pool?
No, 5714 Surveyor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Surveyor Rd have accessible units?
No, 5714 Surveyor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Surveyor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5714 Surveyor Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5714 Surveyor Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5714 Surveyor Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy
Fort Belvoir, VA 22060
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy
Fort Belvoir, VA 22060

Similar Pages

Fort Belvoir 1 BedroomsFort Belvoir 2 Bedrooms
Fort Belvoir Apartments with ParkingFort Belvoir Cheap Places
Fort Belvoir Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VARiverdale Park, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDMarlton, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America