218 Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA

Neighborhoods in Fort Belvoir

For Belvoir is, itself, essentially a small community, so you won't find any real neighborhoods here. Don't distress, however, if you're the type that likes to have choices! There's a number of apartments for rent in various communities. Breathe easy.

Apartment Communities

The Villages at Belvoir: "We are proud to welcome you home," is the motto beckoning those who may like to move to the Villages at Belvoir. There are 15 separate living villages in the Fort Belvoir area that can accommodate a need for larger living spaces, from three to five bedrooms. The Villages at Belvoir offers many amenities for their residents that are nearby, from fitness centers to dry cleaners. This housing cluster does not require a security deposit required before move-in. While these residences are luxe, your Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) will not be too taxed, with moderate lease costs for the homes, as well as multiple living options for all, no matter your military rank.

Canterbury Square: Located near the south gate of Fort Belvoir and near Interstate 95, if you are looking for a rental apartment, Canterbury Square is another good choice. There is no shortage of amenities at Canterbury Square, where you will find a volleyball court, 24-hour fitness center and tot lot. Canterbury Square offers studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments for rent. If you are seeking a two-bedroom apartment for rent, they are also available. The neighborhood the complex is located is nestled among the restaurants and shopping meccas like the Potomac Mills Outlet Mall), Tackett's Mill for a more quaint shopping experience, and Old Town Occoquan with enjoyable art galleries, boutiques, and cafes in an historic village on the water.

Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton: Lorton is a community located within a ten-minute drive from Fort Belvoir and situated on 88 scenic acres. It is less than 15 minutes from the Metro station, VRE (Virginia Railway Express) and only a half hour from Washington D.C. The Lorton Station Town Center, a residential community with a generous retail center, is nearby. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent, with spacious living arrangements offered in the Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton. Pools, high-speed Internet access, covered carport parking, laundry facilities and even wood burning fireplaces in some units. Military discounts apply for potential residents.

Lorton Station Town Center: Lorton Station Town Center is an all-in-one community, with plush residences situated near the VRE at the Lorton Station. Retail and dining merchants round out this community, as well as a courtyard in the "town center." "Live, Dine, Play," is the motto of this planned residential center, and one can do all in this area. The Metropolitan at Lorton Station Features one- and two- bedroom generous living spaces, with an outdoor pool, business center, coffee bar, lounge, sports club and more for residents in a very pet-friendly environment. The merchants, such as a barber, nail salon, dry cleaner, wine bar and pizzeria, are right outside your door.

Edgemoore: Edgemoore is a luxurious community in nearby Alexandra, with condominium-style homes, a resort-style pool, beautiful gardens, balconies in the units, washers and dryers in each unit and wood burning fireplaces in some units. It is a pet- and family-friendly location, with a leash-free dog park. The Greendale Golf Course, an 18-hole regulation course, awaits those seeking to take in a round of golf. The Franconia-Springfield Metro Station is nearby and is one of the newest on the line. Old Town Alexandria is nearby, as well as Kingstowne Centre in Alexandria with movies, restaurants and other fun things to do. The Springfield Mall is another destination with big name retailers and activities scheduled on site that are geared for families.