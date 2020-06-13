218 Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA

Apartment List
1 of 16


$
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
1 of 11




Fort Belvoir
4 Units Available
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,470
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.

1 of 8


Fort Belvoir
1 Unit Available
5714 Surveyor Rd
5714 Surveyor Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,670
1950 sqft
The Villages at Belvoir - Dogue Creek Village - Property Id: 281972 LIMITED TIME OFFERS IN DOGUE CREEK VILLAGE - Three-bedroom homes leasing for $2,115/month and select four-bedroom homes leasing for $2,325/month in Dogue Creek Village.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Belvoir
1 of 24




Mount Vernon
13 Units Available
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
1 of 28




Mount Vernon
15 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
1 of 20




16 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,066
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.

1 of 10


1 Unit Available
7708 Haynes Point Way L
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Island Creek Condo - Property Id: 300679 2 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors in the living room, carpets in the bedrooms, gas stove and extra storage unit in the basement and a bonus room

1 of 23


Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8230 Jepson Pl
8230 Jepson Place, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2696 sqft
8230 Jepson Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Split Foyer Single Family Home in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse are proud to present this single family home with lots of room! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with finished walkout basement! Hardwood floors,

1 of 13


Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 44


1 Unit Available
7507 CADBURY ROW
7507 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1412 sqft
Upgraded Kingstowne TH backing to woods! Maple cabinets, plus stainless & granite in Kitchen. Hardwood floors all main level. Master Bath w/ 2-person soaking tub, skylight, and separate shower. Large deck has stair to hardscape patio.

1 of 40


1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 56


Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8160 FERNLAKE COURT
8160 Fernlake Court, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1408 sqft
*Light Filled All Brick End Townhome Located in Desirable Pinewood Lake Community*Townhome faces Trees*Quiet Cul-de-sac*Tons of Guest Parking*Large Raer Fenced Yard and Patio*Perfect for Entertaining*Shed*Walking Distance to Community Amenities:

1 of 12


Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4420 GROOMBRIDGE WAY
4420 Groombridge Way, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
942 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4420 GROOMBRIDGE WAY in Fairfax County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23


Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8106 COOPER STREET
8106 Cooper Street, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1487 sqft
Excellent Rental. 4 Bedroom 3 full baths, eat-in KT, separate DR, LR fireplace,huge rec room,sunroom, 2 car carport and big finished basement for storage, carport and more.

1 of 12


1 Unit Available
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
**** Please Contact nice Tenant to schedule showing **** Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, .

1 of 25


Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8625 BEEKMAN PLACE
8625 Beekman Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
825 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo.

1 of 37


1 Unit Available
7451 TOWCHESTER COURT
7451 Towchester Court, Hayfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1630 sqft
FABULOUS VIEW!* COMPLETELY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW*FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGH-OUT!!TERRIFIC END UNIT WITH 2.

1 of 30


1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 45


1 Unit Available
6915 TRESTLE COURT
6915 Trestle Court, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2098 sqft
Spacious 3BR 3.5BA TH with over 2,000 SF of living space. Huge master bedroom with two closets. Light filled kitchen with space to eat-in. Full bathroom in finished basement with walkout to fully fenced backyard. Backs to woods.

1 of 28


Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8800 MCNAIR DRIVE
8800 Mc Nair Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1653 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RAMBLER REMODELED IN 2018 ON A HUGE CORNER LOT.

1 of 23


1 Unit Available
6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
6026 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to 6026 Wescott Hills Way, an exquisite 3 level townhouse with a garage backing to trees, in the highly sought after Kingstowne community.

1 of 1


Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
5700 OLDE MILL COURT
5700 Olde Mill Court, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
745 sqft
TOP FLOOR, VAULTED CEILINGS, BACKS TO PARK, FIREPLACE, BALCONY, VERY CLEAN WELL KEPT 2 BED, 2 FULL BATH CONDO IN EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO FT. BELVOIR IN QUIET MOUNT VERNON COMMUNITY. VERY WELL KEPT GROUNDS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 14


Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8621 BEEKMAN PLACE
8621 Beekman Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo just off Route 1 - easy access to Ft. Belvoir this bright condo has a small patio for those long evenings.

1 of 30


1 Unit Available
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.

Median Rent in Fort Belvoir

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fort Belvoir is $2,941, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,397.
Studio
$2,800
1 Bed
$2,941
2 Beds
$3,397
3+ Beds
$4,481
City GuideFort Belvoir
A bit of trivia that makes Fort Belvoir a unique place to live: this Fairfax County based community of 7,100 residents strong is modeled like a small city with the many amenities within it including a community hospital, yet it is a functioning military base.

Fort Belvoir is a unique community within Virginia, as a census-designated area that is home to multiple branches of the military, including United States Army Intelligence, the Missile Defense Agency and other agencies within the Department of Defense as well as over 140 other organizations. The Fairfax family first owned the land where Fort Belvoir exists today. During World War I, it became a rifle range that was named Camp Humphrey, and was subsequently named Fort Belvoir in the 1930s.

Moving to Fort Belvoir

Fort Belvoir is a vibrant community, with many things to do and enthusiastic involvement from those employed there. For those looking to relocate and not able to stay on base in the barracks (which is open to single residents) there are other housing options available to those seeking rental condos and other types of residences, in the areas surrounding Fort Belvoir.

Preparing to Find a Rental

There are a number of options for rental homes and apartments available in the Fort Belvoir area that you will be able to call home. Fort Belvoir also has a helpful relocation program for those moving in, and one of the services is the loan of various household goods like ironing boards and car seats on a short-term basis while families are in transition. The base also holds newcomers' orientations and offers a welcome center to help facilitate the move into the area. As you are exploring your options, you can download and seek out forms and applications from the websites of home complexes you are interested in.

Neighborhoods in Fort Belvoir

For Belvoir is, itself, essentially a small community, so you won't find any real neighborhoods here. Don't distress, however, if you're the type that likes to have choices! There's a number of apartments for rent in various communities. Breathe easy.

Apartment Communities

The Villages at Belvoir: "We are proud to welcome you home," is the motto beckoning those who may like to move to the Villages at Belvoir. There are 15 separate living villages in the Fort Belvoir area that can accommodate a need for larger living spaces, from three to five bedrooms. The Villages at Belvoir offers many amenities for their residents that are nearby, from fitness centers to dry cleaners. This housing cluster does not require a security deposit required before move-in. While these residences are luxe, your Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) will not be too taxed, with moderate lease costs for the homes, as well as multiple living options for all, no matter your military rank.

Canterbury Square: Located near the south gate of Fort Belvoir and near Interstate 95, if you are looking for a rental apartment, Canterbury Square is another good choice. There is no shortage of amenities at Canterbury Square, where you will find a volleyball court, 24-hour fitness center and tot lot. Canterbury Square offers studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments for rent. If you are seeking a two-bedroom apartment for rent, they are also available. The neighborhood the complex is located is nestled among the restaurants and shopping meccas like the Potomac Mills Outlet Mall), Tackett's Mill for a more quaint shopping experience, and Old Town Occoquan with enjoyable art galleries, boutiques, and cafes in an historic village on the water.

Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton: Lorton is a community located within a ten-minute drive from Fort Belvoir and situated on 88 scenic acres. It is less than 15 minutes from the Metro station, VRE (Virginia Railway Express) and only a half hour from Washington D.C. The Lorton Station Town Center, a residential community with a generous retail center, is nearby. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent, with spacious living arrangements offered in the Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton. Pools, high-speed Internet access, covered carport parking, laundry facilities and even wood burning fireplaces in some units. Military discounts apply for potential residents.

Lorton Station Town Center: Lorton Station Town Center is an all-in-one community, with plush residences situated near the VRE at the Lorton Station. Retail and dining merchants round out this community, as well as a courtyard in the "town center." "Live, Dine, Play," is the motto of this planned residential center, and one can do all in this area. The Metropolitan at Lorton Station Features one- and two- bedroom generous living spaces, with an outdoor pool, business center, coffee bar, lounge, sports club and more for residents in a very pet-friendly environment. The merchants, such as a barber, nail salon, dry cleaner, wine bar and pizzeria, are right outside your door.

Edgemoore: Edgemoore is a luxurious community in nearby Alexandra, with condominium-style homes, a resort-style pool, beautiful gardens, balconies in the units, washers and dryers in each unit and wood burning fireplaces in some units. It is a pet- and family-friendly location, with a leash-free dog park. The Greendale Golf Course, an 18-hole regulation course, awaits those seeking to take in a round of golf. The Franconia-Springfield Metro Station is nearby and is one of the newest on the line. Old Town Alexandria is nearby, as well as Kingstowne Centre in Alexandria with movies, restaurants and other fun things to do. The Springfield Mall is another destination with big name retailers and activities scheduled on site that are geared for families.

Living in Fort Belvoir

If you're planning a move to Fort Belvoir, be ready for high-quality living arrangements with fair pricing, and many options for families. Within the proximity of Fort Belvoir, there is a bowling alley, North Post Golf Course, a marina with boats for rent so you can take in some boating on the Potomac, seasonal outdoor pools, an indoor pool, the Officer's Club for upscale dining, and the community center where parties and dances are held. Shopping is also a snap for those in the military with the Fort Belvoir Exchange, with stores, a food court, pharmacy, military sales, a commissary and more. If you are looking to grab an escape in nature, the Accotink Bay Wildlife Refuge is also nearby, providing outdoor recreational opportunities, including hiking and bird watching. The Jackson Miles Abbott Wetlands Refuge is another oasis for nature and walking trails. When living in Fort Belvoir, you will also be close to Mount Vernon, George Washington's home, and are nearby to the nation's capital.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fort Belvoir?
In Fort Belvoir, the median rent is $2,800 for a studio, $2,941 for a 1-bedroom, $3,397 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,481 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fort Belvoir, check out our monthly Fort Belvoir Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Belvoir?
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Belvoir area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Belvoir?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Belvoir from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

