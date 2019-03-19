2466 SILK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym garage media room

Available for Immediate Move in, this spacious and light filled end unit townhome for rent boasts 4 levels of living space. As you enter, a large living room and dining room greets you, complete with traditional crown molding and trim. 10 foot ceilings throughout allows natural light to drench this freshly painted end unit. The neutral carpet and pad were just installed Jan 2019. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and has a gas fireplace in the adjoining family room. There are three bedrooms on the upper level. The basement has garage access, and complete with a full bath. Located in the basement is another staircase leading down to another bonus level space that can be used as an office, theatre room, exercise room, or whatever you fancy!