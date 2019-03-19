All apartments in Floris
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2466 SILK COURT

2466 Silk Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2466 Silk Ct, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
garage
media room
Available for Immediate Move in, this spacious and light filled end unit townhome for rent boasts 4 levels of living space. As you enter, a large living room and dining room greets you, complete with traditional crown molding and trim. 10 foot ceilings throughout allows natural light to drench this freshly painted end unit. The neutral carpet and pad were just installed Jan 2019. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and has a gas fireplace in the adjoining family room. There are three bedrooms on the upper level. The basement has garage access, and complete with a full bath. Located in the basement is another staircase leading down to another bonus level space that can be used as an office, theatre room, exercise room, or whatever you fancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 SILK COURT have any available units?
2466 SILK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 2466 SILK COURT have?
Some of 2466 SILK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 SILK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2466 SILK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 SILK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2466 SILK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 2466 SILK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2466 SILK COURT offers parking.
Does 2466 SILK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2466 SILK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 SILK COURT have a pool?
No, 2466 SILK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2466 SILK COURT have accessible units?
No, 2466 SILK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 SILK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2466 SILK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2466 SILK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2466 SILK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
