Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Beautiful, sunny end unit, Hardwoods on first floor and master.Garage for 2 cars PLUS storage. lower rec room has its own gas fireplace and bar area. Also Bedroom on the lowest level and full bath. Walkout basement to lower level deck. Additional guest parking right in front of home. Master suite has 2 walk in closets. Laundry room on third floor. Open family room next to large kitchen & brfst area. cabinets galore.