Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Beautiful updated well maintained brick front, 4 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 car garage home on a cul de sac in the Floris/Carson/South Lakes school district. Located on a cul de sac in a well established community. Partially finished walk out basement. Home backs to Frying Pan Park. Near Monroe Park and Ride and future Metro. Near stores, restaurants and major Routes- 28, 7 and 66. Approximately 10 mins to Dulles Airport