4477 PARADIGM FARM LANE

WANT TO LIVE A PEACEFUL LIFE?https://vimeo.com/431002471 THIS RENOVATED FARM HOUSE ON PARADIGM FARM IS THE PLACE TO BE! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS UPSTAIRS AND LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. GREAT COOKS KITCHEN WITH PROPANE GAS STOVE. HEATED FLOOR IN THE MORING ROOM, GREAT COMMON AREA FAMILY ROOM, FULL BATHROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR, CHECK OUT THE VIDEO. https://vimeo.com/431002471. COMCAST IS THERE, JUST HAVE TO CALL FOR SERVICE AND TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR FEE. PLEASE NOTE ZILLOW HAS A GARAGE AND THIS HOUSE DOES NOT HAVE A GARAGE, IT DOES HAVE APLE PARKING!